German businesses in SA hopeful about 2025
Survey suggests while optimism exists, big structural challenges remain
13 March 2025 - 18:37
German companies operating in SA and the broader Southern African region are cautiously optimistic about their business prospects for 2025.
According to the German-Southern African Business Outlook 2025 survey conducted by KPMG Germany and the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Southern Africa), this sentiment is largely driven by expectations of improved political stability and investment opportunities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.