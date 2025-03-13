Economists see growth potential in 2025 budget but warn of consumer strain
There are measures to foster growth and maintain fiscal discipline, while tax hikes with no relief pile pressure on consumers
13 March 2025 - 12:11
The 2025 budget has drawn a mixed response from economists, who largely agree that it contains measures to foster economic growth and maintain fiscal discipline while placing additional strain on consumers through tax hikes and a lack of relief for personal income taxpayers.
“Although it has pro-growth components, it still remains a pretty elite budget in that your personal income taxes of R811m are less than the public sector wage bill of R822.8bn and your debt service cost of R424bn is a lot larger than your corporate income tax take at R331bn,” said Frank Blackmore, lead economist at KPMG SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.