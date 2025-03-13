Cabinet says tax hikes will ‘finance SA’s sustainability’
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says budget strikes a balance between SA’s fiscal framework and government’s funding priorities
13 March 2025 - 12:54
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday said cabinet has welcomed the 2025 budget tabled by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, pointing out that the increases in VAT will help finance SA’s sustainability.
Opposition parties, however, have criticised the increase in VAT over the next two years, describing it as “a punch to the gut of already struggling South Africans”...
