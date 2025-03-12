WATCH: Unpacking the tax decisions from the 2025 budget

Sentiment soars on expected demand from China, strong US car sales and easing of EU carbon emission rules
The World Bank says SA firms can export 20% more but that will required the road, rail and ports networks to be able to efficiently handle the increased freight
Grant recipients and taxpayers bear the brunt of smaller VAT hike
Business Day TV speaks with political analysts Asanda Ngoasheng and Daniel Silke
Distributable income increased 4.3% to R2.5bn
MPs have the power to make changes, with DA saying it won’t support Godongwana’s latest offering
Business Day TV spoke with Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Busa and Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA
An agreement will need to take Russia’s advances into account and address Moscow’s concerns, senior Russian source says
Caf’s re-elected president maintains investing in sport has financial benefits for participating countries
Denis Droppa examines the merits of diesel versus plug-in hybrid power in the Evoque line-up
Business Day TV sat down with a panel of experts to discuss all the tax highlights from budget 2025.
Unpacking the tax decisions from the 2025 budget
Business Day TV spoke with Devs Moodley, senior manager at Forvis Mazars, Pieter Faber from SAICA and Mamohlwa Mohlola from Deloitte Africa
