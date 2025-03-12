Budget faces high-stakes parliamentary showdown
MPs have the power to make changes, with DA saying it won’t support Godongwana’s latest offering
12 March 2025 - 19:56
The stage is set for a fierce parliamentary debate after finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled a budget that backed down halfway on the VAT hike he proposed last month but hit individual taxpayers with so-called fiscal drag to help fund additions to government spending, particularly on front-line services.
Godongwana got the go-ahead to table Wednesday’s budget after the cabinet delayed his scheduled February 19 presentation because of disagreement over the two percentage-point VAT increase he proposed in a “tax and spend” budget that walked back from the spending cuts of previous years...
