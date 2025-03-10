Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Economic week ahead — what to look out for

Business Day TV talks to Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer of Zaye Capital Markets

10 March 2025 - 20:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV previews the global economic week ahead with Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer of Zaye Capital Markets.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sobering World Bank report warns of urgent need ...
Economy
2.
Maropene Ramokgopa seeks greater scrutiny of ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Budget 2.0 and a likely ...
Economy
4.
Modest uptick in first-quarter sentiment in ...
Economy
5.
Current account deficit falls as exports surge in ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.