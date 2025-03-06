SA current account deficit narrows sharply in the fourth quarter of 2024
The biggest contributing factor to a larger trade surplus was the increase in net gold exports, the Reserve Bank told Business Day
06 March 2025 - 11:30
UPDATED 06 March 2025 - 12:46
SA’s current account deficit narrowed significantly to R31.6bn in the fourth quarter of 2024, from a revised deficit of R55.6bn in the third quarter, as stronger export growth boosted the country’s trade surplus.
This is according to data released by the South African Reserve Bank on Thursday...
