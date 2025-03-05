Three top executives warn against VAT hike, call for fiscal efficiency
Bosses want sharper focus on cutting wastage and improving efficiency to address budget shortfall
05 March 2025 - 05:00
Three top SA executives have called for a sharper focus on cutting wastage and improving efficiency to address the budget shortfall.
Nedbank COO Mfundo Nkuhlu, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore and Shoprite boss Pieter Engelbrecht shared their wish list with Business Day on Tuesday, a week before finance minister Enoch Godongwana is due to have another go at presenting the budget...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.