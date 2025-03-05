SA business sentiment stalls on weak demand, policy uncertainty
Mood signals a lack of conviction that recent gains will translate to sustained investment and growth
05 March 2025 - 14:19
UPDATED 05 March 2025 - 15:51
Business confidence was unchanged at the start of 2025, with sentiment across most sectors deteriorating despite resilient consumer-facing industries, according to the latest RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI).
“While a touch above the long-term average reading of 43 points, and well above the sentiment level recorded at the start of last year, it is worrying that four of the five sectors saw confidence slip relative to the fourth quarter of last year,” the compilers of the index said in a statement on Wednesday. ..
