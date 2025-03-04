Youth unemployment grows even as university attendance improves, says Stats SA
SA’s youth employment has increased by nearly 10 percentage points over the past decade
04 March 2025 - 10:47
A new report by Stats SA paints a grim picture of joblessness among SA’s youth population, with unemployment increasing significantly over the past decade despite improvements in university attendance.
The percentage of young people actively seeking work but unable to find a job rose from 36.8% in 2014 to 45.5% in 2024, while the number of young people not in employment, education or training increased by five percentage points. ..
