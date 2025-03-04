Economy rebounds after third-quarter contraction
Agriculture, which plunged nearly 29% in the third quarter, rebounds in the final months of 2024
04 March 2025 - 11:19
UPDATED 04 March 2025 - 23:32
SA’s economy grew 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, Stats SA said on Tuesday, offering a modest rebound after a revised 0.1% contraction recorded in the third quarter. This brought full-year growth for 2024 to 0.6%, slightly lower than the 0.7% expansion recorded in 2023.
The headline figure follows an upward revision to third-quarter GDP, which was adjusted from a 0.3% contraction to 0.1% in the third quarter, largely due to adjustments in agricultural and transport data, Old Mutual chief economist Johann Els said...
