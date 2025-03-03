Spaza shop rules threaten SA’s informal economy, say experts
Impractical requirements and inconsistent enforcement may undermine goals, market researcher warns
The new government regulations aimed at formalising the informal economy are creating uncertainty in the spaza shop sector, with unintended consequences, selective enforcement, and economic disruption, according to a recent analysis by market researcher Trade Intelligence and e-commerce service provider Yebo Fresh.
Spaza shops are a cornerstone of the township economy, providing essential goods and flexible services to communities with limited access to formal retail outlets, according to the analysis. However, concerns over food safety, illegal trade practices and the emergence of foodborne illnesses that plagued SA in 2024 have prompted the government to tighten regulations requiring shop owners to register, comply with hygiene standards and hold valid documentation...
