Sluggish manufacturing sector remains under pressure
Demand softens further and production slows in response to persistent cost pressures, fragile global trade and local logistical challenges
03 March 2025 - 12:11
UPDATED 03 March 2025 - 14:47
SA’s manufacturing sector remained under pressure in February, with the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) declining slightly by 0.6 points to 44.7, according to data released by Absa and the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) on Monday.
This marked the fourth consecutive month of contraction...
