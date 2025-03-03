Revised summer crop data outperforms projections
Improved yield expectations have driven the production increase, Agbiz chief economist Wandile Sihlobo says
03 March 2025 - 05:00
The latest Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) report confirms a stronger-than-expected recovery for SA’s agriculture sector, with revised summer crop estimates outperforming January’s projections.
The total summer grain and oilseed production forecast now stands at 17.2-million tonnes, 11% higher than the 2023-24 season. The revised planted area estimate is 4.4-million hectares, nearly unchanged from January’s preliminary figures, but improved yield expectations have driven the production increase...
