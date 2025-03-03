New vehicle sales continued rebound in February
Latest figures show 47,978 vehicles were sold last month, 7.3% more than the 44,723 of February 2024
03 March 2025 - 15:22
New-vehicle sales continued their rebound in February and figures released on Monday by motor industry association Naamsa showed that 47,978 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month.
That was 7.3% more than the 44,723 of February 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.