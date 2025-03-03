Lesetja Kganyago says inflation target review still on the table
Reserve Bank governor highlights the importance of lowering the rate goal
03 March 2025 - 05:00
A review of SA’s inflation target is still on the table, even though it was hardly mentioned in last week’s draft budget document, but Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says he is waiting for the outcome of a Treasury review and will not act on his own to lower it.
In an interview at the weekend, the governor also reiterated growing concerns among central bankers globally about populist attacks on central banks’ independence, as well as on other institutions, that could pose risks for financial stability...
