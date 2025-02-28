Steel industry woes laid bare in report
Job losses continue after introduction of price preference system, Econometrix says
28 February 2025 - 05:00
SA’s embattled steel industry has bled 25,000 jobs since 2009 — losses that continued after the introduction of the price preference system (PPS) more than a decade ago, a report by independent economic research consultancy Econometrix shows.
The report, released on Thursday, points to the government’s interventionist policies in the steel industry, in which production has plunged 40% below its 2006 peak...
