Private sector credit grows year on year but misses forecasts
On a month-on-month basis, private sector credit declined
28 February 2025 - 11:35
Private sector credit grew 4.59% year on year in January, falling short of most forecasts from leading economists who had expected stronger growth due to base effects and improved corporate lending.
This improvement, up from 3.8% year on year, “was mainly driven by the bills and investments category”, Nedbank economists said in response to the SA Reserve Bank data...
