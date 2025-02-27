Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Country will battle to raise money internationally unless American attitude softens
Two-day G20 meeting of finance ministers overshadowed by the absence of several key finance chiefs
Siboniso Duma and Bheki Mtolo fall to lower positions in new provincial structure
Retailer expects discretionary spending in SA to remain subdued in the coming months
Business Day TV speaks to Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at Agbiz
CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac says it would aid long-term planning and tackle SA’s growing illicit alcohol trade
Warning comes a day after the UN World Food Programme temporarily stopped distributing food aid amid escalating violence
Casandra Alexander betters previous women’s course record of 66 at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town
The world's biggest vehicle maker increased 6% year on year to 781,729 vehicles
SA’s agricultural sector is a critical stakeholder in the B20. For a closer look at what is being put to that grouping, and some of the industry’s challenges, Business Day TV spoke to Agbiz chief economist, Wandile Sihlobo.
WATCH: SA’s pro-growth agri agenda at B20
SA’s agricultural sector is a critical stakeholder in the B20. For a closer look at what is being put to that grouping, and some of the industry’s challenges, Business Day TV spoke to Agbiz chief economist, Wandile Sihlobo.
