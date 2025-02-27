Producer prices edge higher in January due to food and metals
The PPI for final manufactured goods rose 1.1% year on year, up from 0.7% in December 2024
27 February 2025 - 12:27
UPDATED 27 February 2025 - 14:46
SA’s producer price inflation ticked higher in January driven by rising food and metal prices, according to data from Stats SA (Stats SA).
The producer price index (PPI) for final manufactured goods rose 1.1% year on year, up from 0.7% in December 2024, while prices increased 0.5% month on month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.