British finance house urges SA to focus on pro-growth policies
Investors are upbeat on GNU, but are looking for a growing economy, says CEO
27 February 2025 - 05:00
The head of British International Investment (BII) says the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) has boosted investor confidence in SA, but that policy implementation is key to unlock foreign direct investment.
The BII, the UK’s development finance institution, has skin in the game, having already invested $900m (R16.5bn) in SA — with many of the investments directed to energy projects. The financier said its investments in SA via nearly 100 projects support about 45,000 jobs...
