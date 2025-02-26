Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Institute for Economic Justice on how to close budget gap

Business Day TV speaks to Zimbali Mncube, tax and budget researcher at the IEJ

26 February 2025 - 21:00
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDRA GIGOWSKA
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDRA GIGOWSKA

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has suggested wealth taxes and corporate tax reform as alternatives to a VAT hike in the 2025 budget. Business Day TV spoke to the institute’s tax and budget researcher, Zimbali Mncube, for more detail.

