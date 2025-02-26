Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has suggested wealth taxes and corporate tax reform as alternatives to a VAT hike in the 2025 budget. Business Day TV spoke to the institute’s tax and budget researcher, Zimbali Mncube, for more detail.
WATCH: Institute for Economic Justice on how to close budget gap
The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has suggested wealth taxes and corporate tax reform as alternatives to a VAT hike in the 2025 budget. Business Day TV spoke to the institute’s tax and budget researcher, Zimbali Mncube, for more detail.
