One of the first major events of SA’s G20 presidency, the B20 meeting will feature a who’s who of business leaders along with representatives of international finance institutions. Picture: SUPPLIED
The G20 Finance Track meetings have kicked off in Cape Town. Business Day TV unpacked the key themes that have been highlighted with Samantha Springfield, head of international economic relations & policy at the Reserve Bank.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: G20 Finance Track meetings kick off
Business Day TV speaks to Samantha Springfield, head of international economic relations & policy at the Reserve Bank
The G20 Finance Track meetings have kicked off in Cape Town. Business Day TV unpacked the key themes that have been highlighted with Samantha Springfield, head of international economic relations & policy at the Reserve Bank.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.