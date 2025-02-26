Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: G20 Finance Track meetings kick off

Business Day TV speaks to Samantha Springfield, head of international economic relations & policy at the Reserve Bank

26 February 2025 - 20:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
One of the first major events of SA’s G20 presidency, the B20 meeting will feature a who’s who of business leaders along with representatives of international finance institutions. Picture: SUPPLIED
One of the first major events of SA’s G20 presidency, the B20 meeting will feature a who’s who of business leaders along with representatives of international finance institutions. Picture: SUPPLIED

The G20 Finance Track meetings have kicked off in Cape Town. Business Day TV unpacked the key themes that have been highlighted with Samantha Springfield, head of international economic relations & policy at the Reserve Bank.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Moody’s weighs in on budget delay
Economy
2.
Budget postponement opens door for tax ...
Economy
3.
Poultry industry calls for immediate action to ...
Economy
4.
Tourist numbers improve as local travel stabilises
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: January CPI expected to ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.