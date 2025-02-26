UK’s Reeves expresses confidence SA will get budget done
Ramaphosa make a robust case for the importance of forums such as the G20
26 February 2025 - 21:28
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has made supportive noises about finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s delayed budget last week, pointing to how tough it was to be a finance minister in a coalition government.
“I’m a finance minister. I know budgets are challenges — and my party has got a big majority in parliament. We don’t have to act in a coalition. I’ve got every confidence that SA will be able to get a budget through,” Reeves said (when asked about the budget delay) in an interview on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday...
