Take-home pay surges 16.3% as salary growth momentum carries into 2025
January’s boost in earnings bolsters household spending but budget uncertainty looms
26 February 2025 - 15:18
South Africans kicked off 2025 with a significant lift in their earnings as the average nominal take-home pay rose 16.3% year-on-year to R18,098 in January, according to BankservAfrica’s Take-home Pay Index (BTPI) report.
BankservAfrica’s Shergeran Naidoo says this represents a considerable increase from R15,564 in January 2024 and a further improvement on December’s R17,246...
