PODCAST | Trade wars and what they mean for your investment strategy
PSG Wealth’s Adriaan Pask shares actionable insights to help investors build resilience in their portfolios during uncertain times
In the wake of escalating trade tensions, the global economy is feeling the ripple effects of tariffs imposed by the US on key trading partners like China, Canada and Mexico.
These tariffs have sparked significant economic and political debates, as well as concerns over their far-reaching implications for global supply chains, inflation and economic growth.
As trade wars intensify, with countries retaliating through their own tariffs, financial markets face heightened volatility and uncertainty, leaving investors questioning how to protect and grow their portfolios in this challenging environment.
In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, aims to provide clarity by exploring the broader economic impact of tariffs and trade wars.
In addition, Pask highlights the importance of staying focused on the fundamentals of long-term investing during turbulent times, and provides investors with actionable insights they can use to build resilience in their portfolios.
Listen to the podcast now:
