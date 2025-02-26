PODCAST | Trade wars and what they mean for your investment strategy

In the wake of escalating trade tensions, the global economy is feeling the ripple effects of tariffs imposed by the US on key trading partners like China, Canada and Mexico.

These tariffs have sparked significant economic and political debates, as well as concerns over their far-reaching implications for global supply chains, inflation and economic growth.

As trade wars intensify, with countries retaliating through their own tariffs, financial markets face heightened volatility and uncertainty, leaving investors questioning how to protect and grow their portfolios in this challenging environment.