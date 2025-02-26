January’s consumer inflation edges higher to 3.2%
Consumer price index is in line with expectations but the Reserve Bank likely to proceed cautiously with more rate cuts
26 February 2025 - 10:37
UPDATED 26 February 2025 - 12:45
SA’s annual consumer price index (CPI) rose to 3.2% in January, slightly up from 3.0% in December, with food and fuel “well-behaved”.
Month on month, consumer inflation accelerated 0.3%...
