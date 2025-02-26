Fiscal tug-of-war emerges over government spending
GNU meeting reveals DA’s budget stance is in sharp contrast to ANC proposals
26 February 2025 - 05:00
The DA has called for a comprehensive three-month review of government spending to tackle the Treasury’s widening budget shortfall, rejecting tax hikes or additional borrowings and putting its strategy in sharp contrast to the bigger coalition partner, the ANC.
“We need a three-month emergency spending review which must be undertaken to identify wasteful and failing programmes. This will allow the reallocation to fund essential public services such as healthcare, policing and education,” DA finance spokesperson Mark Burke said at a press conference on Tuesday...
