Poultry industry calls for immediate action to avoid bird flu disaster
The SA Poultry Association says vaccination can help SA avoid the catastrophic consequences of an outbreak
25 February 2025 - 10:35
SA’s poultry industry faces the threat of a new bird flu outbreak, driven by wild birds migrating from Europe on their seasonal journey.
“The urgency of addressing this looming crisis cannot be overstated,” the SA Poultry Association (Sapa) said in a statement, calling for “immediate intervention to prevent a disaster”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.