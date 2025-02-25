Moody’s weighs in on budget delay
Agreement that does not stray from fiscal consolidation path is likely, says ratings agency
25 February 2025 - 05:00
Moody’s expects the government of national unity (GNU) to come to an agreement on a budget that does not stray from the fiscal consolidation path, warning should differences in the government become more entrenched this will increase fiscal policy uncertainty.
The ratings agency was reacting to the postponement of the budget last week after disagreements on the proposed two percentage point VAT hike...
