PODCAST | The case for lowering consumer taxes for vapes in SA

Kurt Yeo, co-founder of the Vaping Saved My Life (VSML) consumer advocacy group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The case for lowering consumer taxes for vapes in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kurt Yeo, co-founder of Vaping Saved My Life (VSML), a consumer advocacy group.
In the face of growing opposition to traditional cigarette smoking because of the health risks, VSML advocates that policymakers should consider using taxation to influence behaviour and tax tobacco products in proportion to their harm.
These are some of the reforms that the group is hoping for when finance minister Enoch Gondongwana tables this year’s national budget in March.
Yeo argues that SA’s current tax regime does not incentivise consumers looking to move away from cigarettes to vaping. Vapes are already more expensive than cigarettes and taxes further compound costs for consumers, he argues.
According to Public Health England, switching from smoking to vaping can lead to a 95% reduction in health risks associated with nicotine consumption.
Yeo says the unintended consequence of higher prices is the propensity to drive consumers to cheaper illicit products that are more harmful to their health.
Beyond taxes, he makes the case that regulations that are not well intended and high excise duties can never be a substitute for effective harm reduction efforts.
Topics of discussion include: current tax rules around vaping in SA; the place of vapes on the spectrum of tobacco products; efforts to reduce nicotine consumption in the country; and how tobacco companies are responding to market pressure.
Join the discussion:
