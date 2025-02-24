Economy

PODCAST | The case for lowering consumer taxes for vapes in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kurt Yeo, co-founder of Vaping Save My Life (VSML), a consumer advocacy group

24 February 2025 - 17:30
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Kurt Yeo, co-founder of the Vaping Saved My Life (VSML) consumer advocacy group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The case for lowering consumer taxes for vapes in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kurt Yeo, co-founder of Vaping Saved My Life (VSML), a consumer advocacy group.  

In the face of growing opposition to traditional cigarette smoking because of the health risks, VSML advocates that policymakers should consider using taxation to influence behaviour and tax tobacco products in proportion to their harm. 

These are some of the reforms that the group is hoping for when finance minister Enoch Gondongwana tables this year’s national budget in March. 

Yeo argues that SA’s current tax regime does not incentivise consumers looking to move away from cigarettes to vaping. Vapes are already more expensive than cigarettes and taxes further compound costs for consumers, he argues.

Join the discussion: 

According to Public Health England, switching from smoking to vaping can lead to a 95% reduction in health risks associated with nicotine consumption. 

Yeo says the unintended consequence of higher prices is the propensity to drive consumers to cheaper illicit products that are more harmful to their health. 

Beyond taxes, he makes the case that regulations that are not well intended and high excise duties can never be a substitute for effective harm reduction efforts.

Topics of discussion include: current tax rules around vaping in SA; the place of vapes on the spectrum of tobacco products; efforts to reduce nicotine consumption in the country; and how tobacco companies are responding to market pressure. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts

ALSO READ:

KURT YEO: A plea to spare vapers from sin tax hikes

Vaping advocate Kurt Yeo urges finance minister Enoch Godongwana not to raise the price of his nicotine vice in the budget
Opinion
1 week ago

PODCAST | Why are young doctors unemployed in SA?

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed
Companies
3 days ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Still a taste for tobacco

British American Tobacco’s revenue remains clouded in smoke, despite its attempts to woo smokers away from cigarettes
Opinion
5 days ago

PODCAST | The case for locating more investment vehicles in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dorothy Nyambi, president and CEO of Mennonite Economic Development Associates
Companies
1 week ago

Nedlac clearing the smoke of government’s planned tobacco bill

Consensus-seeking body delves into proposed smoking regulations after pressure from MPs
National
1 month ago

PODCAST | Lesaka CEO unpacks second quarter performance

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka
Companies
2 weeks ago

BAT’s second-half revenue boosted by new products

CEO says BAT continues to make progress towards its ambition of becoming a predominantly smokeless business by 2035
Companies
2 months ago
