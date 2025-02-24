Budget postponement opens door for tax alternatives, says IEJ
The Institute for Economic Justice has come up with a list of suggestions to replace a VAT hike in the 2025 budget
24 February 2025 - 14:02
Wealth taxes — including those targeting high-net-worth individuals, along with levies on luxury assets, inheritances and large estates — and corporate tax reform are some of the alternatives the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has suggested to replace a VAT hike in the 2025 budget.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s much-anticipated budget speech, initially scheduled for last Wednesday, was postponed to March 12 after an extended cabinet meeting...
