ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: January CPI expected to increase
Headline inflation ‘could rise to 3.3% from 3% in December’
23 February 2025 - 18:27
The upcoming week brings a flurry of important local economic data releases, including the delayed January consumer price index (CPI) figures, producer price index (PPI), private sector credit extension (PSCE) and merchandise trade data.
On Wednesday, Stats SA will release January’s CPI data, originally scheduled for last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.