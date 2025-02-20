World Bank calls for short-term, ‘high-impact’ reforms to revitalise SA economy
The lender makes suggestions that are ‘appealing to policymakers’ because they are ‘fairly straightforward to execute’
20 February 2025 - 19:59
A new policy road map from the World Bank underscores the importance of prioritising short-term, easily implementable measures to revitalise SA’s economy.
In the “Driving Inclusive Growth in SA” report, the lender states that the country is on the wrong growth trajectory, noting that real GDP per capita in 2023 was less than in 2007, the Gini coefficient remains high and unemployment sits at 31.9% — “one of the highest rates in the world”...
