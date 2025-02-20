Mineral beneficiation a priority for SA, Ramaphosa tells G20 meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his opening address at the G20 meeting of foreign ministers to push for local beneficiation of critical minerals.

The SA government has long pushed for local processing of raw minerals, calling for fair trade with countries such as China.

At the Brics summit in 2023, Ramaphosa agitated for a percentage of the mined “rocks and sand” to be processed locally and sold to foreign countries as finished products.

Addressing the 15 foreign ministers, some from world superpowers including China, the UK, France and Japan, Ramaphosa said this was one of the four focus areas for SA’s G20 presidency.

SA has abundant mineral deposits including coal, gold, platinum, manganese and iron ore. Mining resources are estimated to be worth around $2.5-trillion in 16 commodities. The country is ranked fifth in world when it comes to the sector’s contribution to GDP.

“We will seek to harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development. We will champion an inclusive G20 framework on green industrialisation and investment to promote value addition and beneficiation of critical minerals,” said Ramaphosa.

“SA will seek to take forward the recommendations of the 2024 report of the UN secretary-general’s panel on critical energy transition minerals.”