SA poised for credit rating upgrade, says Old Mutual economist
2025 could be SA’s best economic year in more than a decade, Johann Els says
19 February 2025 - 05:00
SA could see Moody’s and Fitch revise their credit outlooks from “stable” to “positive” within the next six to 12 months, according to Old Mutual’s group chief economist Johann Els.
Speaking at the insurer’s 2025 economic outlook briefing last week, Els painted an optimistic picture of the country’s economic trajectory, citing improving fundamentals and a stabilising fiscal position...
