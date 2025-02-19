Retail trade ends 2024 on a strong note
Sales up 3.1% from a year earlier in December and 2.5% for the full year, Stats SA reports
19 February 2025 - 14:30
The retail trade sector ended 2024 on a positive note as sales increased 3.1% year on year in December when measured in real terms, according to Stats SA.
The biggest drivers were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear, and leather goods, which posted a 7.8% increase, contributing 1.8 percentage points to overall growth. General dealers recorded a 2.0% increase, contributing 0.9 percentage points, Stats SA said...
