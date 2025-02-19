Inside Treasury’s plans to shield poor from VAT hike
Basket of tax-exempt essential food items is expected to be expanded
19 February 2025 - 05:00
The Treasury will increase social grants by above inflation, freeze the fuel levy and increase the basket of zero-rated goods to shield the poor from the decision to hike VAT for only the second time in democratic SA.
The decision to hike VAT was taken after weighing different options, including doing away with the social relief of distress (SRD) grant and taking on more debt, Business Day understands...
