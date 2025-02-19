Gross tax revenue revised down to R1.84-trillion in draft budget
Personal income tax is expected to be R4.5bn lower than forecast and corporate income tax R12bn higher
19 February 2025 - 21:06
In terms of the draft budget that was rejected by the cabinet, the National Treasury had revised downwards its gross tax revenue for 2024/25 by R19.3bn to R1.84-trillion from its forecast in the 2024 budget.
Personal income tax was expected to be R4.5bn lower than forecast at R734.3bn, corporate income tax R12bn higher at R314.6bn and VAT R16.8bn lower at R459.9bn...
