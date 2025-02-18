SA loses R1bn a day in total trade due to logistics crisis
Increased citrus exports in the next seven years could create 100,000 new jobs and generate billions in revenue for the fiscus
18 February 2025 - 11:16
SA loses R1bn a day in missed trade opportunities due to transport and logistics challenges, according to the Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).
“Port delays, rail disruptions and infrastructure bottlenecks have resulted in missed trade opportunities of R1bn a day, considering the total trade per day to and from SA is more than R4bn,” SAAFF CEO Juanita Maree told Business Day on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.