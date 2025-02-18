Battle lines drawn as state plans to hike tax on booze
Alcohol producers denounce Treasury’s plan to link excise tax hikes to headline inflation
18 February 2025 - 05:00
Liquor producers have come out against the National Treasury’s plan to link excise tax hikes to headline inflation in overhauling the sector’s taxation, pitting the industry against health activists in SA’s biggest excise tax reform in more than two decades.
Late last year, the Treasury proposed overhauling the liquor excise tax structure, saying the use of the weighted average retail price to adjust sin taxes is out of date, and proposing instead a levy rate of between the inflation rate and 10%...
