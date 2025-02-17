Economy

WATCH: Unlocking the potential of SA’s R940bn infrastructure plan

Business Day TV speaks with Pragma chief revenue officer Bani Kgosana

17 February 2025 - 20:00
All indications are that there is no bailout planned for Transnet. Picture: 123RF/cameris
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the government of national unity’s commitment to economic growth and improving SA’s ports, rail and roads, saying it will spend R940bn on infrastructure over the next three years. This is a decisive step towards economic growth. According to enterprise asset management specialist Pragma, the success of this investment hinges on effective maintenance and asset management — areas where SA already has proven solutions. Business Day TV spoke to Pragma chief revenue officer Bani Kgosana for more insight.

