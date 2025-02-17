All indications are that there is no bailout planned for Transnet. Picture: 123RF/cameris
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the government of national unity’s commitment to economic growth and improving SA’s ports, rail and roads, saying it will spend R940bn on infrastructure over the next three years. This is a decisive step towards economic growth. According to enterprise asset management specialist Pragma, the success of this investment hinges on effective maintenance and asset management — areas where SA already has proven solutions. Business Day TV spoke to Pragma chief revenue officer Bani Kgosana for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unlocking the potential of SA’s R940bn infrastructure plan
Business Day TV speaks with Pragma chief revenue officer Bani Kgosana
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated the government of national unity’s commitment to economic growth and improving SA’s ports, rail and roads, saying it will spend R940bn on infrastructure over the next three years. This is a decisive step towards economic growth. According to enterprise asset management specialist Pragma, the success of this investment hinges on effective maintenance and asset management — areas where SA already has proven solutions. Business Day TV spoke to Pragma chief revenue officer Bani Kgosana for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.