WATCH: Economic Week Ahead

Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at online trading brokerage GTC

17 February 2025 - 19:39
Picture: MMPHOTOART/123RF
Picture: MMPHOTOART/123RF

Retail giant Walmart, along with US-traded Chinese e-commerce companies Alibaba and Baidu, are set to report headline earnings this week, and markets are awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting minutes for insight into the Fed’s rate outlook. Business Day TV previewed the economic week ahead with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at online trading brokerage GTC.

