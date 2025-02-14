Godongwana has little room to move in the budget, say economists
New plan must balance fiscal discipline with rising social spending while avoiding costly new commitments
14 February 2025 - 05:00
Economists anticipate a conservative 2025 budget from finance minister Enoch Godongwana next week, with no major tax hikes beyond indirect levies and only limited support for struggling state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.
The economists polled by Business Day said they hope for realistic revenue forecasts, a stronger drive to reduce debt, pro-growth policies and a clear, long-term strategy for struggling state-owned entities (SOEs) — instead of another round of short-term relief...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.