WATCH: The role of SEZs in SA’s economic growth

Business Day TV speaks to Thandiwe Ngqobe, CEO of the OR Tambo Special Economic Zone

13 February 2025 - 20:39
The logo of South African Airways (SAA) is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 14, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MIKE HUTCHINGS
The OR Tambo Special Economic Zone (SEZ) recently launched Precinct 2, a development area within OR Tambo International Airport focused on promoting manufacturing and export activities to stimulate economic development around the airport and create jobs. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Thandiwe Ngqobe for more details.

