More investment spending on its way, Nedbank capex survey shows
The bank’s project listings tend to be a lead indicator for the direction of fixed investment, which has collapsed since 2015
13 February 2025 - 13:33
The value of announced capital projects jumped last year, led by government and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and this bodes well for a turnaround in SA’s fixed investment spending in coming years, Nedbank’s latest capital expenditure survey indicates.
Capex projects announced in 2024 jumped significantly to R445.9bn, which was the highest since 2021 and was up from R210bn in 2023, Nedbank economist Crystal Huntley said at the launch of the bank’s capital project listings survey on Thursday...
