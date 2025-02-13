Agriculture set for recovery despite downbeat crops data
Crop estimates committee’s report on the 2023/24 summer grains and oilseeds confirms SA had a tough season, says economist
13 February 2025 - 19:27
SA’s 2023/24 summer crop figures paint a tough picture for the agriculture sector, but an agriculture expert is confident that this year will be one of recovery.
The crop estimates committee (CEC) on Thursday released its final summer crop production figures for the 2023/24 season, showing only modest improvements from previous estimates while confirming the damage inflicted by last year’s midsummer drought...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.