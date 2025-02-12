Tractor sales rebound strongly after 21-month slump
While the data offers a glimmer of optimism, but agricultural machinery association warns of challenges ahead
12 February 2025 - 12:48
UPDATED 12 February 2025 - 14:58
SA’s tractor sales rebounded strongly in January, marking the first positive sales growth after 21 consecutive months of decline and signalling positive sentiment in a sector that contributed to a GDP contraction in the third quarter.
Sales rose 27% to 457 units, the latest data from the SA Agricultural Machinery Association (Saama), showed. ..
