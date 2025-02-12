GNU stability key to economic progress, says Standard Bank
Chief economist Goolam Ballim is optimistic about SA’s fiscal and economic outlook
12 February 2025 - 05:00
The government of national unity (GNU) has helped foster political stability and policy continuity — both crucial for SA’s economic growth in 2025, Standard Bank chief economist and head of research Goolam Ballim said on Tuesday.
But while he sees early signs of progress in governance and fiscal management, Ballim warned that rand volatility and political risks could still test the country’s resilience...
