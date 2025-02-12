Business confidence ends 2024 strongly on GNU optimism
Increased tourism, car sales and retail volumes drove January's BCI to a two-year high
12 February 2025 - 11:30
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) business confidence index (BCI) recorded its largest year on year improvement in January, since December 2022, as the outcome of last years election continued to drive optimism in the private sector.
January's BCI was up 7.7 index points from the previous comparable period driven primarily by increases in inward tourist numbers, new vehicle sales and retail sales volumes...
